Ministry of Finance to launch a special Rs 75 coin to commemorate the inauguration of the new Parliament building on 28th May. The commemorative coin will also serve as a tribute to India celebrating 75 years of independence.

One side of the coin will feature the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar, with the words “Satyamev Jayate” below it. The word “Bharat” will be written in Devanagari script on the left side, and the word “India” in English on the right.