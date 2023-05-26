South West Monsoon Likely To Hit Kerala By June 7

Shimla, May 26: South West Monsoon is likely to hit Kerala by June 7 and it would advance slightly gap of two to three days delay as per the normal progress of Monsoon between June 1 to 5.

This was stated by Chief of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) D S Pai while forecasting the second long period average (LPA) forecast of the Monsoon in an online press conference from Kolkata today.





He said that Monsoon would likely touch Kerala by June 7 and it would advance further and arrive Marathwada area of Maharashtra within a week.

He said that Monsoon would move forward in central India in normal progression but it in Himachal Pradesh and North Western Himalayas state it would hit at the end of June as such.

Pai said that the entire North Western Himalayas region and central India currently have a good spell of Western Rainfall and another WDs likely to move ahead in the region which is containing the heatwave in May.





He said that Himachal Pradesh is likely to have below-normal LPA monsoon rain in the coming rainy season. Other Northwestern Himalayan states hit by Monsoons in the last legs are also likely to have less rainfall than normal.

He said that IMD is among the few Meteorological departments in the world which have the facility to make LPA rainy season forecasts with more precision.