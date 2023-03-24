SoS Call to J&K LG Refugee family being stripped of cultivated land with crop for constructing G&B Hostel

Zorawar Singh

Sunderbani: Despite protests and several requests by the Bareri villagers to not to evict the refugee family of Santokh Singh from their land, the Tehsildar Nowshera seems adamant to destroy the standing crops of Santokh Singh for building a proposed Gujjar Bakarwal Hostel.

Addressing the media, members of Dashmesh Youth Sabha that has come to resist the Administration decision said that two days ago Bareri villagers along with some social organizations held protest after which district administration stopped the construct work of Gujjar-Bakerwal hostel on the said land of Santokh Singh but today Tehsildar called the family directing them to evict the land the poor refugee family has been possessing and cultivating since 1947.

Members of Dashmesh Youth Sabha Mohinder Singh, Avtar Singh Khalsa, Rajesh Sharma, Harish Gupta said, the action of the Tehsildar is contrary to the Lieutenant Governor’s recent announcements that the administration will not evict poor people holding small state land but on ground the spirit of LG’s directions are not implemented and administration has been indulging into pick and choose policy on the local officer’s whims.

They further said, “Tehsildar called the family members of Santokh Singh in his office and pressurized them for eviction and also threatened them to not to interfere in the construction work of Gujjar Bakkerbal hostel otherwise the Administration would demolished their house”. They said that there are hundreds of kanals state and custodian lands which have been encroached by influential people but why the Tehsildar, who is a local officer, not taking any action against them and he is hell-bent only after the poor family’s land. Santokh Singh is suffering from paralyses and even not able to walk and defend his possession.

They urged administration to not to harass poor refugee family and instead the administration could build the proposed hostel on the 300 kanals of land lying idle behind the Degree College. Pertinent to mention that the family of Santokh Singh came from Pallandheri in Pak occupied J&K in 1947 and since then this family is living here and it totally dependent on cultivation of this 10 Kanal peace of agriculture land under khasra number 132 for their livelihood. Santokh’s elders being illiterate and due to lack of information, could not register for ‘Alaf’ form and thus deprived of eligible compensation to refugees.

DYS members urged the Lieutenant Governor, JKUT to intervene into the matter and save this refugee family. When this scribe tried to contact the Tehsildar, Nowshera over mobile phone, he refused to make any comment on this issue and disconnected the call.