Sopore boy shines in MMA championship at Madhya Pradesh



Waris Fayaz



Sopore, Aug 31: A 12-year-old Mohammad Awwab Hakeem of Sopore town has displayed his remarkable skills and passion for martial arts and won bronze.

He recently won a bronze medal in the 3rd Indian Youth MMA championship held on 25-27 August at TT Nagar stadium in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, under plus 42 weight category. The players from Sopore were escorted by their coach Adil Akbar.

Talking exclusively with the news agency—, Awwab said that he has been involved in martial arts for the past two years and it has now become his true passion.

He has already represented Kashmir at the national level and aspires to become a professional fighter. For him, martial arts provides an avenue for personal growth and development. “I'm so grateful to my parents as well as my teachers/mentor especially Musarat Kar, who owns the Shahi Hamdan academy for their wholly support and contribution,” Awwab said.

His ultimate goal is to make a name for himself in the sports and represent India at the international level, aiming for a gold medal. KN