Sonia, Bhavanika, Radhu bag sprint gold

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 29: Sonia Sharma of Jammu, Bhawanika Devi of Kathua and Radhu Devi of Reasi emerged fastest runners in under-14, under-17 and under-19 age groups respectively in the inter-district Divisional level (Girls) athletics meet being organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (DYSS) at University of Jammu (JU) tracks, here today.

The day-long competition held in all three age groups in both field and track events under the guidance of technical penal of the DYSS. Earlier, around 250 female athletes from various districts of the Jammu Division took part in this competition under the overall guidance of district (DYSS) officer Jammu, Sukhdev Raj Sharma.

The Results: Under-14: 100 mts: Sonia Sharma, Jammu, Ist; Nishta Sharma, Kathua, 2nd and Shobha Rani, Udhampur, 3rd. Shot Put: Sunakshi Devi, Rajouri (7.36 mtr.), Ist; Chanchal Kumari, Jammu (7.08 mtr.), 2nd; Deepika Kumari, Samba (6.69 mtr.), 3rd. Long Jump: Monika Devi, Kishtwar (3.65 mtr.), Ist; Sawitti Manhas, Kathua (3.58 mtr.), 2nd and Priyanka Sharma, Jammu (3.56), 3rd. Long Jump: Kirti Devi, Udhampur (3.92 mtr.), Ist; Bhawanika, Kathua (3.90 mtr.), 2nd and Sania Ajaz, Poonch (3.63 mtr.), 3rd. High Jump: Ulfat Bano, Udhampur (1.15 mtr.), Ist; Bharti Devi, Kathua (1.12 mtr.), 2nd and Upasana, Jammu (1.12 mtr.), 3rd. 400 mts: Nishta Sharma, Kathua, Ist Urfat Devi, Jammu, 2nd and Virta Devi, Reasi, 3rd.

Under-17: 100 mts: Bhawanika Devi, Kathua, Ist; Nazmeen Kouser, Poonch, 2nd and Rafia Bhat, Ramban, 3rd.

Shot Put: Shamshad Akhter, Kathua (7.77 mtr.), Ist; Simranpreet Jammu (7.64 mtr.), 2nd and Anisha Devi, Doda (7.47 mtr.), 3rd. Javelline Throw: Shriya, Jammu (19.22 mtr.), Ist; Taniya, Kathua (14.65 mtr.), 2nd and Noor, Udhampur (13.39 mtr.), 3rd. High Jump: Navya, Jammu (1.20 mtr.), Ist; Shallu Udhampur (1.15 mtr.), 2nd. 400 mts: Sunakshi Thakur, Reasi, Ist; Supriya, Jammu, 2nd and Kriti Devi, Udhampur, 3rd.

Under-19: 100 mts: Radhu Devi, Reasi, Ist; Rachna Devi, Udhampur, 2nd and Nainshi Devi, Jammu, 3rd. Shot Put: Farzana Malik, Jammu (8.58 mtr.), Ist; Qurat-ul-Aaim, Kishtwar (7.51 mtr.), 2nd and Tamanna Sarfraz, Poonch (7.29), 3rd. Long Jump: Priyanka Devi, Udhampur (4.37 mtr.), Ist; Anshika Rajput, Kathua (4.16 mtr.), 2nd and Manpreet Kour, Jammu (4.00 mtr.), 3rd. Javelline Throw: Pinky Devi , Reasi (25.24 mtr.), Ist; Simran Sharma, Jammu (15.78 mtr.), 2nd and Jatoon Bibi, Kathua (15.52 mtr.), 3rd. Triple Jump: Konika, Jammu (7.80 mtr.), Ist; Shivani, Samba (6.97 mtr.), 2nd. 400 mts: Parveen Akhtar, Jammu, Ist; Anshika Sharma, Udhampur, 2nd and Iram Shabir, Poonch, 3rd.