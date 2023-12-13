Some teachers in Govt schools posses below secondary level qualification: MoE

Srinagar, Dec 12: In Jammu and Kashmir a number of teachers at government-run-schools teaching at different levels ‘ possess below secondary level qualification'—raising a question of providing quality of education to the students of public schools.

According to the current details shown by the Ministry of Education (MoE), there were a total of ‘328 government teachers in Jammu and Kashmir' who were having the academic qualifications of below secondary level.

The official figures reveal that at least ‘236 teachers in the department with below secondary level qualification were teaching students at Primary level from classes' I-V.'

Similarly, at Upper Primary level from classes VI-VIII, at least ‘79 teachers were not possessing the requisite qualifications to teach the students'.

Likewise at Secondary level from classes IX-X, ‘at least 10 government teachers teaching classes IX-X were having below secondary level qualification.'

The official figures also state that at Higher Secondary level, ‘there were 3 such teachers who were possessing below secondary level qualification and were teaching classes XI-XII.'

Principal Secretary School Education Department Alok Kumar and Director of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) Tassaduq Hussain Mir were not available to speak about the matter.