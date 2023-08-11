Soldier, two civilians injured in grenade attack

Srinagar, Aug 10: At least three people, including an Army man, were injured on Thursday morning in a grenade attack in Anantnag district, sources said.

Te incident took place when joint forces were carrying out a cordon and search operation in the Kokernag area.

“During the CASO, a grenade was lobbed, which resulted in injuries to two civilians and a soldier,” they said. The injured were immediately shifted to the hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable.

The search operation in the area is still underway. There has been no official word from the Police or Army on the incident so far.