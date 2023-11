JAMMU, Nov 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has posted has posted Soheel Noor Shah as Additional Secretary in the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department.

According to an order, Soheel Noor Shah, JKAs, Additional Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, is hereby transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department.

He shall be relieved on 30th November, 2023 to join at his new place of posting, reads an order.