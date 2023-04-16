Soham wins Open Rapid Chess title

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Apr 16: Star J&K player, Soham Kamotra won with ease the 1st Amar Ujala Open Rapid Chess Championship which was organised by Jammu District Chess Association at Hotel Nek, here today.

In total, 36 players participated in this day-long event, sponsored by Amar Ujala Group of Newspapers. A good number of young players played very well surprising their seniors and experienced participants, a handout issued here today mentioned.

Sumit Grover got second position while Agrim Pangotra remaned third.

Ashwina Raina got best female trophy while SP Sharma declared best veteran participant. Panache Gupta presented with the best Under-15 award while Gurfateh Singh declared best in Under-11 group.

Editor in chief of Amar Ujala J&K, Randeep Vashisht distributed cash prizes worth Rs.10,000 among the winners. He also expressed his desire to organise more such events in future also.

Also present on the occasion were president All J&K Chess Association, Atul Kumar Gupta, vice president, Baldev Raj, Vikas Nanda, Ravi Kumar Sharma and Arvindu Sharma. Arvindu Sharma conducted all the matches with Swiss software as per latest FIDE rules.

Meanwhile, All J&K Chess Association thanked Amar Ujala management for providing a platform to the Chess players.