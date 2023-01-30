Snowfall | KU, Cluster University Postpones All Exams Scheduled Today

SRINAGAR, Jan 30: In view of heavy snowfall, the University of Kashmir (KU) and Cluster University Srinagar (CUS) Monday postponed all examinations that were scheduled to be held on January-30. The Controller of Examinations at KU, Dr Majid Zaman said fresh dates for the deferred Examinations will be notified separately later. In the meantime, Controller of Examinations at Cluster University Srinagar also said, “All the examinations of Cluster University Srinagar scheduled on January have been postponed due to inclement weather.” The official said that fresh dates for postponed papers shall be notified separately.