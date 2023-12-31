SMVDU cricket team wins winter cricket tournament

NL Corresspondent

Katra, Dec 31: SMVD University staff team won the winter cricket tournament organized by SMVD Narayana Hospital held at SMVD University Sports ground. The final match was played between SMVD University staff team and Unbeatable Warriors team of SMVD Narayana Hospital. The Unbeatable Warriors team set a target of 103 runs while batting first and was bowled out in 19.4 overs. The batting team suffered quick losses in the initial overs and never recovered from them. Mr. Aman Thakur was the pick of bowlers who claimed 4 wickets while Mr. Vishal and Mr. Sarthak took 2 wickets each. In response the SMVD University Staff team convincingly won the match by 9 wickets and reached the target in 17 overs. The chase was led by the captain of the team Mr. Sumit Sharma and Mr. Surya Pratap Singh who scored 38 and 46 runs, respectively.

The tournament was played in super six format and these teams were divided into two pools. In the prize distribution ceremony Dr. Parvez Singh Slathia, In charge Sports, SMVD University and Mr. M. Muthu Mathavan, Facility Director, SMVD Narayana Hospital congratulated the winners and handed over the prizes to winner and runner up teams. Mr. Mathavan expressed his gratitude towards the university for providing the sports ground and allied facilities for organizing the tournament. Dr. Slathia congratulated the SMVD Narayana Hospital for organizing the tournament and emphasized that such tournaments are necessary for fostering the sportsman spirit and assured that in future more sports events will be conducted on the same lines.