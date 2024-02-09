SMS with ‘Blemished’ Track record tries for choice Posting

Ajay Sharma

Rajouri, Feb 08: Despite being ‘shunted' out of the Rajouri district in view of a blemished track record, an influential Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) is reportedly trying hard to secure back his posting in his home district Rajouri.

According to sources, an influential Subject Matter Specialist in the agriculture department, now posted in Shopian district of Kashmir division, is trying hard to get back to his home department.

“This SMS is accused of large-scale bungling and nepotism during his tenure of more than eight years in Rajouri, wherein he has extended undue benefits to his relatives,” alleged sources, adding that the accused official is purportedly attempting to secure a posting in his home district of Rajouri, amid accusations of sabotaging the entire department for personal gain.

Sources stated that the accused Subject Matter Specialist, who has reportedly served in Rajouri for over eight years, stands accused of exploiting his position within the department to provide significant benefits to his relatives, particularly in the Sunderbani area.

“The matter was brought to the attention of the Commissioner Secretary, prompting the transfer of the accused official from Rajouri to Kashmir division,” said sources, adding that however, it appears that the accused is now attempting to maneuver his way back to a position of authority within the Chief Agriculture Office in Rajouri.

A senior officer, speaking on the condition of anonymity, expressed dismay over the situation, stating that the accused official had compromised the integrity of the department by prioritizing personal connections over professional ethics. The officer emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to determine the extent of the misconduct and ensure accountability.

Meanwhile, some officials of the agriculture department have requested the Principal Secretary, Shailendra Kumar to initiate a comprehensive inquiry against the SMS, so that his attempts to return back to his home town can be defeated.