SMC covers 2 more locations under Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 29: The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) continued its commitment to community engagement and development by extending the reach of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) camp to two more locations within the SMC jurisdiction.

The camps, which took place at Natipora and Budshah Nagar vicinities, marked an important expansion of the initiative's outreach.

The gatherings provided a vital platform for officers and officials from various departments to interact closely with the local community, fostering an environment of collaboration and knowledge-sharing.

Through these interactions, representatives from diverse departments were able to elucidate the fundamental goals and procedural details of their respective schemes. This initiative aimed to bridge the information gap and ensure that citizens are fully aware of the myriad benefits and assistance available to them through various government programs and initiatives.

Furthermore, these efforts underscored the SMC's ongoing commitment to fostering inclusive development and ensuring that the benefits of government initiatives reach every segment of society.

The Srinagar Municipal Corporation remains steadfast in its resolve to continue expanding the reach of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, with the aim of creating a more informed, engaged, and empowered citizenry.