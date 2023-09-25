SMC Counsellor arrested in sexual harassment case

Srinagar, Sep 23: Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Corporate of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Aqib Ahmed Renzu, in an alleged sexual harassment, outraging modesty, and online stalking case on Saturday.

Police said the Counsellor was arrested after strong technical evidence in this matter was produced by the brave victim.

“One SMC Counsellor, Aqib Ahmed Renzu of Nishat Srinagar, was arrested for sexual harassment, outraging modesty, and online stalking. Strong technical evidence in this matter was produced by the brave victim,” Srinagar Police posted on X.

A case has been registered in police station Ram Munshi Bagh Srinagar under sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), and 354D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code.