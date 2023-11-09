SL’s parliament tells ‘corrupt’ cricket board to resign

Agencies

The Court of Appeal had restored the SLC board, which was dismissed by the government following the national team's heavy defeat to India in the ongoing World Cup. Sri Lanka's parliament unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday, calling for the sacking of the country's cricket governing body, with both the ruling and opposition parties supporting it.

The main opposition party leader, Sajith Premadasa, moved the resolution titled ‘the removal of the corrupt SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) management', which was seconded by senior government minister Nimal Siripala de Silva.

Parliament's approval came two days after the Court of Appeal restored the SLC management, headed by Shammi Silva, on Tuesday.

On Monday, Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the SLC management and appointed former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga as head of a seven-member interim committee to govern the cricket board following the national team's heavy defeat to hosts India in the ongoing World Cup.

There was cross party support for the resolution asking the removal of the Silva-led SLC management, which, however, is not legally binding.