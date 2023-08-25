Skywalk Flyover likely to open for Vaishno Devi Pilgrims in Navratras

Jammu Tawi, Aug 24: Under construction state-of-art skywalk flyover worth Rs 15.5 crores is likely to be dedicated to devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Cave Shrine in Navratras falling in the month of October.

The sanctum of sanctorum Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan is nestled in the Trikuta Hills of Katra Town in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir and every year lakhs of devotees from all over the country and world pay obeisance at the cave shrine.

This year the nine-day Navratras are starting from October 15 and ending on October 24.

“The construction work of state-of-art skywalk flyover at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan is in the last leg of its completion and expected to be dedicated to the pilgrims in Navratras falling in the month of October,” Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board told UNI.

The CEO stated that the construction work is expedited and the skywalk will be equipped with waiting halls, resting rooms, first of its kind wooden flooring and also have two emergency exits.

“The 250-meter long skywalk will be laced with modern facilities like a waiting hall, seating arrangements, LED screens and resting rooms,” said Garg.

He added that the wooden flooring has been used as a preventive measure so that the devotees do not feel cold at bare feet while standing in queue during the harsh weather conditions.

“The completion of skywalk flyover will resolve the issue of handling the rush of pilgrims as after its commencement, entry and exit points will exclusively be separated,” the CEO said adding that overcrowding will be prevented during huge rush because skywalk flyover will be the entry point but old traditional path will remain the exit point.

Moreover, two emergency exits and CCTV cameras will also be installed as safety measures, he said.

“The skywalk flyover will also have an artificial cave at the entrance to give a feel of a natural cave to the devotees,” said an official.

Notably, on January 1, 2022, 12 people were killed and 16 others injured during the stampede at the Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

Every year hundreds of pilgrims visit the cave shrine on December 31 to pay obeisance to seek blessings at the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine to start the first day of the New Year.