Skyrocketing airfare hits J&K’s economy

Srinagar, Dec 24: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce &

Industry (Inc) President Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad Saturday

said that the Chamber has been continuously calling

attention of the State and Central Government to the

unfair rate of airfare applied by different airlines operating

on Kashmir air routes.

According to a statement, KCC&I president said that the

airfares for Delhi –Srinagar and Srinagar-Delhi have been

exorbitantly ranging between Rs 9,000 to over Rs 20,000

recently.

“It is causing a great worry not only to the students and

desperate patients who have to travel outside the valley,

but also to the tourist trade stakeholders. The tourism

trade was expecting a huge inflow of winter tourism, as the

affiliated Tour/Travel Trade Bodies of the KCC&I have

fanned out in the country putting their hard efforts to

promote winter tourism,” he said.

“Besides, the efforts are made by the department of State

Tourism for the growth of tourist business in the State. But

unfortunately huge airfares have been playing the counter

as the tourists intending to enjoy winter in Srinagar are not

ready to bear the high airfare and are therefore prevented

to do so. The inclement weather and resultant bad road

connectivity further aggravate the situation. And as a

result the Tourism business in particular and the economy

of the State in general gets hard hit.”

“It is pertinent to mention here that the airfares on

international route from Delhi are paradoxically far lower

than those ruling the Delhi- Jammu- Srinagar air routes. In

fact airfares for Delhi to other more distant domestic

routes are much lower.”

“We also request authorities to increase the number of

flights to this route so that they can adjust more

passengers with capping airfare,” he said.

He said that the KCC&I would therefore again draw the

attention of the authorities concerned to look into the

procedure/criteria adopted by the airlines in fixing the

airfares by different airlines for Kashmir routes and have

the same rationally regulated by the airlines so that beside

alleviating the hardship faced by local passengers viz

students and patients the tourists are encouraged to visit

Kashmir in larger numbers.