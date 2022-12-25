Skyrocketing airfare hits J&K’s economy

Srinagar, Dec 24: The Kashmir Chamber of Commerce &
Industry (Inc) President Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad Saturday
said that the Chamber has been continuously calling
attention of the State and Central Government to the
unfair rate of airfare applied by different airlines operating
on Kashmir air routes.
According to a statement, KCC&I president said that the
airfares for Delhi –Srinagar and Srinagar-Delhi have been
exorbitantly ranging between Rs 9,000 to over Rs 20,000
recently.
“It is causing a great worry not only to the students and
desperate patients who have to travel outside the valley,
but also to the tourist trade stakeholders. The tourism
trade was expecting a huge inflow of winter tourism, as the
affiliated Tour/Travel Trade Bodies of the KCC&I have
fanned out in the country putting their hard efforts to
promote winter tourism,” he said.
“Besides, the efforts are made by the department of State
Tourism for the growth of tourist business in the State. But
unfortunately huge airfares have been playing the counter
as the tourists intending to enjoy winter in Srinagar are not
ready to bear the high airfare and are therefore prevented
to do so. The inclement weather and resultant bad road
connectivity further aggravate the situation. And as a
result the Tourism business in particular and the economy
of the State in general gets hard hit.”
“It is pertinent to mention here that the airfares on
international route from Delhi are paradoxically far lower
than those ruling the Delhi- Jammu- Srinagar air routes. In
fact airfares for Delhi to other more distant domestic
routes are much lower.”
“We also request authorities to increase the number of
flights to this route so that they can adjust more
passengers with capping airfare,” he said.
He said that the KCC&I would therefore again draw the
attention of the authorities concerned to look into the
procedure/criteria adopted by the airlines in fixing the
airfares by different airlines for Kashmir routes and have
the same rationally regulated by the airlines so that beside
alleviating the hardship faced by local passengers viz
students and patients the tourists are encouraged to visit
Kashmir in larger numbers.