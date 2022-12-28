Skilling of youth key to deal with unemployment: CS

Jammu Tawi, December 27: Chief Secretary, Dr Arun Kumar Mehta

Tuesday remarked that the skilling of youth in relevant trades is the key to

tide over the problem of unemployment in the UT.

Speaking at a meeting, Dr Mehta impressed upon the officers to map skill

gap in districts as per employment potential and expected areas of

investment. He asked them to impart skills to every youth as par aptitude

and willingness. He called for imparting skills that are relevant in the market

and help the person in gainful employment.

The Chief Secretary issued instructions for making a robust

mechanism to skill those youth identified during the recently held outreach

programmes of ‘Back to Village' and ‘My Town My Pride'. He stressed on

providing right skills to these youth identified from Panchayats and Local

Bodies so that they happen to be inspiration for others. He reiterated that

investments worth around Rs 60000 crores are coming to UT in next few

years under Single Window System and it would open doors for thousands

of youth to gain employment.

He urged the educated youth to come forward for gaining rightful

skills in the best of the skill institutes for earning their livelihood in a

respectable manner. He observed that J&K has dozens of skill institutes

including those of National repute like IIT, IIM, NIT and more than half a

dozen Universities.

The Principal Secretary, SDD, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon gave a

detailed presentation on the strategy formulated by his department for

skilling of youth. Samoon also gave insights about the trainings to be

started by the department to upskill the youth identified in the recently

concluded Back to Village-4 programme. He asked the Deputy

Commissioners to facilitate these youth to get skilled in different trades in

the trainings to be started in the first week of January next year.

It was divulged that hundreds of MoUs have been signed till date for

establishing industrial units in the UT. It was given out that more than 3.37

lakh skilled and semi-skilled workers are estimated to be required in J&K in

the sectors of Trade, Tourism & Hospitality, Education & Health, Real

estate/Infrastructure, Manufacturing, Food processing, Construction and

ITes in the future.

It was further revealed that more than 85000 students are targeted by

different government departments and skill imparting agencies in the first

phase. It includes training of around 11696 students by SDD, 11371 by

RDD, 10840 by IT Department, 6834 by Mission Youth, 5544 by Handloom,

5539 by Social Welfare, 4811 by Higher Education, 4284 by Health, 4226

by Tourism, 4073 by KVIB, 3012 by EDI, 2920 by Agriculture, 2177 by

Home, 2115 by Transport, 2039 by Handicrafts, 1846 by Tribal Affairs,

1040 by FCS&CA, 869 by SKUAST, and 584 by I&C Departments.