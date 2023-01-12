Skii Training Starts At Gulmarg 60 student trainees to get basic training of the sport in 15 days course: Director YSS

NL Corresspondent

Gulmarg Jan 12: The annual training programme in Skiing organised by the Department of Youth Services and Sports (YSS) J&K started

at the picturesque Gulmarg here on Thursday.

The first batch of 60 student trainees selected from all the districts of Jammu division have started their training in the snow covered valley of

Gulmarg under the supervision of Secretary, Youth Services and Sports, Sarmad Hafeez and Director of the Department Subash C Chhibber.

Director YSS while expressing happiness over the conduct of the training programme has sent his virtual greetings to the participants

over phone and has said that the Department has deputed trained officials and skiing instructors of the department for the successful

conduct of the camp. “The trainers are working under the technical guidance of Olympian Gul Mustafa Dev and the department has made

best possible arrangements for boarding and lodging of the trainees at the scenic health resort,” he added.

Director sports further said that the first batch of the trainees has been selected from different Government Schools of the Jammu

Division and they shall receive the basic training of the sport in the 15 days programme.

Assistant Director Tourism Dr Javaid ur Rehman, In-charge

Skii Training Programme Olympian Gul Mustafa Dev, I/C Hutments Hilal Ahmed, I/c Course Ghulam Nabi Reshi and the instructors/

trainers Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, Rafiq Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Fayaz Ahmed Dobi and Zeeshal Ali were also present on this occasion.

Pertinently, such courses are being organised for other districts of UT also and besides boys, girl students would also receive this training on

the skiing slopes of world famous Gulmarg. During the previous year, the Department has made successful efforts of providing Skii training on

the slopes of Yousmarg and Gurez as well and every possible steps are being taken to introduce the same at Pehalgam and Sonamarg also in

the times to come.

Hundreds of boys and girls are being imparted basic Ski training this season by the Youth Services & Sports Department and the process

of the registration is on.