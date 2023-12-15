Six months on – Debt-stricken PWD Contractors await payment of completed work

Ajay Sharma

Rajouri, Reasi December 14

Contractors in Districts Rajouri and Reasi are facing financial hardship as payments for completed projects remain pending, despite the passage of six months since the conclusion of the work. The delay has left contractors who availed loans from banks in an uncertain situation, affecting their ability to manage financial commitments.

“Projects under the City Town and PotHole Scheme have been successfully completed, and bills for PotHole works are pending in the treasury. However, contractors are yet to receive their rightful payments, causing frustration and financial strain,” said sources, adding that City town bills are also pending at the treasury due to insufficient funds.

Sources shared that the Lieutenant Governor’s administration is swift enough to release sufficient funds, but the problem lies with the Finance Director of the Public Works Department (PWD), who is not processing the funds despite knowing that the project has been completed.

“Finance Director must examine the reasons for delay in the release of payments, especially when project works have been successfully completed. Engineers, including Junior Engineers (JE), Assistant Engineers (AE), Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE), and Executive Engineers (XEN), have diligently submitted bills online, but the funds are stuck at the liability of the treasury,” said sources.

Senior officers, speaking on the condition of anonymity, emphasized that the Finance Director must be held accountable for the delay in payments, as the completion of projects should automatically trigger the release of funds.

When tried to contact the Finance Director, PWD, he was not available for comments.