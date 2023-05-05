Six land mines destroyed along LoC in Balakote

Poonch, May 04: The army on Thursday destroyed around half a dozen explosive land mines on Line of Control which were own land mines but had drifted posing risk of lives to army personnel.

Official sources told that six anti-personnel landmines were detected by army troops which were part of one's mine field and had drifted near troops patrolling.

They said that six such mines have been destroyed through a controlled mechanism by the Indian Army's special team of bomb disposal squad.

These shells have been destroyed in forward area of Balakote sector on Line of Control.