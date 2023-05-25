SIU Ramban raids houses of militants, relatives

Ramban, May 24: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Ramban Police on Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations in the houses of militants and their relatives, who are operating from the other side of Kashmir, a police spokesman said.

While divulging the details, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramban Mohita Sharma, said that the houses of the militants and their sympathizers who are settled in POK/PAK and are continuously trying to revive the militancy in the Chenab Valley were raided yesterday.

These houses belong to the relatives of militants including Qari Abdul Latief originally resident of Koot Ara Khari, Reyaz Ahmad Bohru, resident of Arpinchla, Khari, Fayaz Ahmad and Mushtaq Ahmad Bohru both residents of Pinchala Khari.

During the searches, a lot of incriminating digital and non digital evidences were collected which shall be analysed so as to subject these sympathisers of militants to judicial determination for their involvement in anti-national activities and perpetuation of militancy, the statement said.

SP Ramban further disclosed that all those supporters, associates of militants whose involvement surfaces during investigations shall also be prosecuted. “And the support system which is assisting these inimical elements in reviving the militancy would be destroyed at any cost,” SP Ramban said.