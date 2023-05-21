SIU raids multiple locations in Doda

Jammu Tawi, May 20: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Doda Police carried out raids at multiple locations in Gandoh area of the district on Saturday, a police spokesman said.

According to a statement issued, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda Abdul Qayoom while giving details said that the raids were conducted by the SIU Doda in connection with a case under FIR number 06/2021 under section 121 / 121-A/122 IPC, 13/18/20 ULA (P) Act registered at Police Station Gandoh.

“In the operation, the SIU Doda searched houses of local militants presently operating from PAK/POK namely Atta Mohd @ Adil Mubassir, son of Gh Nabi resident of Tanta Kahara, Mohd Yasir @ Shahid son of Ghulam Mohd resident of Kunthal Tanta, Mohd Shafi @ Nadeem Bhai, son of Ghulam Mohd resident of Trinkal tehsil Kahara, Amjid Ali @ Rashid son of Abdul Gani resident of Trinkal Kahara and Majid Hussain @ Abu Zahid Saqib, son of Mangta Bhat resident of Manoie tehsil Chilli Pingal Gandoh.”

“All these local terrorists have ex-filtrated to POK in the early nineties and are presently operating from Pakistan and are in desperate attempt to revive militancy in District Doda by way of contacting the local youth through various virtual mode and instigate them to join militancy,” police said.

SSP Doda further added that the evidence and clues surfaced during searches while raids are being made part of the investigation of the case and further lead to identify the supporters, sympathizers of militants, who are working as OGWs for militant organizations will be booked.