SIU raids multiple locations at Banihal

Ramban, May 12: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) along with Ramban Police carried out raids at multiple locations in the areas of Banihal and Ramsoo falling under the jurisdiction of subdivision Banihal on Friday.

These raids were conducted to tighten the noose around those inimical elements who always try to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a police spokesman said in a statement.

In run up to upcoming G20 meeting at Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir Police is leaving no stone unturned to defeat all the nefarious designs of ANEs and make this event a grand success, the statement said, adding that it is in this connection that Ramban police has raised its ante against these militant sympathisers and the enemies of peace.

Seven different houses belonging to OGWs, relatives of Pak settled militants and militant sympathisers were raided today where digital incriminating material was recovered as well, the statement said.