SIU presents chargesheet against 3 militant associates, 2 militants

Srinagar, Apr 25: The State Investigation Unit (SIU)-I Srinagar presented a charge sheet against five accused persons including three militant associates and two militants on Tuesday.

A police spokesman said that the SIU-I Srinagar presented a charge sheet before the Court of NIA Srinagar in case FIR No. 69/2022 of Police Station Chanapora against five (05) accused persons including three (03) militant associates & two (02) militants.

“On November 1st 2022, a case FIR No. 69/2022 under section 7/25 A Act, 13, 18, & 23 UA(P) Act stands registered in Police Station Chanapora Srinagar on receipt of a docket received from In-charge naka party (SHO P/S Chanapora) and the investigation was taken up by the then SDPO Sadder which was subsequently transferred to SIU-I Srinagar by the orders of PHQ J&K Jammu,” the statement said.

Pertinently, two grenades were recovered from the two suspects namely Amir Mushtaq Dar son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar resident of Sozeith Lawaypora and Kabil Rashid Dar son of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar resident of HMT Srinagar who were intercepted by the Naka party at a checkpoint established at Harnambal near Sports Stadium Natipora Chanapora. Besides, their personal mobile phones with inbuilt SIM cards were also seized. Accordingly, a case was registered and investigation was initiated, it added.

“During the course of investigation, another co-accused namely Aqib Jamal Bhat son of Mohd Jamal Bhat resident of Sozeith was apprehended and on his disclosure, one IED which was kept hidden by him in a pit at Rangreth near Railway track was recovered in presence of concerned Executive Magistrate. The said IED was got destroyed/blasted on spot by the Bomb Disposal Squad,” police said.

“During further course of investigation, it established that the three arrested accused persons Amir Mushtaq Dar, Kabil Rashid Dar & Aqib Jamal Bhat working as terrorist associates for the terrorists viz, Momin Gulzar Mir and Basit Ahmad Dar under a well-knit criminal conspiracy were providing logistic support to them and procured hand grenades and IED for carrying out the terrorist activities,” the statement added.

“On the strength of evidence collected (material/documentary & oral), the three arrested accused persons were found to be involved in the commission of offences punishable in terms of provision of Arms Act and UA(P) Act under sections 7/25 Arms Act, 13, 18, 23 & 39 UA(P) Act and the accused terrorists viz Momin Gulzar Mir and Basit Ahmad Dar are found to be involved in the commission of offences under sections 13, 18, 20 & 38 UA(P) Act, who are absconding and the proceedings under section 299 CrPC have been proposed to be initiated against them,” the statement added.

Accordingly, police said that the sanction for launching prosecution against the accused persons was obtained from the Home Department and the charge sheet is presented before the Court of NIA Srinagar today in the instant case.