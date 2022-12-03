SIU files chargesheet against 15 accused in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 02: Jammu and Kashmir police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Friday produced a chargesheet against 13 accused persons including three slain militants of TRF before NIA court Srinagar.

According to a statement, the case FIR No 127/2022 under sections 7/25 of Arms act & sections 13, 18, 19, 20, 38 and 39 of UAPA of PS Parimpora was registered on 28-05- 2022 on credible inputs about the presence of active militants of TRF in a few residential houses in Barthana area of Qamarwari.

The statement reads police arrested six accused persons initially in the case and one more accused (active militant) namely Shariq Wani was arrested later in the case.

It reads 7 accused are lodged in different jails undergoing judicial custody, while 3 accused (militants) were killed in different encounters and 3 other accused are absconding as active militants of TRF namely Basit, Momin and Umais.

It added investigation has revealed that accused persons had developed links with active militants and in pursuance of a criminal conspiracy; they collectively conspired with militants for executing militant activities in Srinagar.

“The militants were sheltered in residential houses and a process has been started to legally attach all these houses as per section 25 of UAPA act,” it reads.

It further reads a charge-sheet was produced before the Court of Special Judge Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA), Srinagar today, while further investigation was going on.

Another report said that the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday filed chargesheet in NIA court against two hybrid militants of Hizbul-Mujahideen militant outfit.

Bandipora police in a tweet said that “SIU of Bandipora district filed Chargesheet in NIA Court, Baramulla against Two Hybrid Terrorists of HM outfit in Case FIR No.14/2022 of PS Aragam under Sections of UAPA, Arms Act.”

Police further said that the vehicle seized in the case was also confiscated.