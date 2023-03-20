SIU Conducts Search At Terrorist’s House In J&K’s Pulwama

SRINAGAR, Mar 20: The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday conducted searches at the house of a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist in Pulwama district in connection with a terror-related case, officials said.

They said searches were conducted at the house of Abdul Aziz Dar, father of active LeT terrorist Riyaz Ahmad Dar in Kakpora area of the south Kashmir district. The searches were in connection with a terror-related case, they said.