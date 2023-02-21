SIU conducts raids in Awantipora terror case

SRINAGAR, Feb 20: Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Special Investigation Unit (SIU) on Monday carried searches at two places in a terror case in Awantipora sub district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Police said SIU Awantipora conducted raids at two different locations in connection with case registered at Police Station Tral.

The searched were carried in the houses of two suspects Jamsheed Ahmad Bhat of Satoora Tral and Sameer Ahmad Mohand of Shairabad Tral.

“During the search, proper SOPs were followed and relevant information was gathered, incriminating material was recovered by the SIU Awantipora,” a police spokesman said.

It is pertinent to mention here that, searches were conducted to collect more evidences of their involvement in other terror crimes.

“Searches are aimed to eliminate the terror ecosystem in the Police district by identifying various over terror associates and supporters of terrorism. These raids will continue in future also for the logical conclusion of all UAPA cases,” he added.