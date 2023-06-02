SIU attaches under construction shelter house of militant

Anantnag, Jun 1: The property of a militant associate was attached on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

The under construction residential house of a militant associate Mohammad Ishaq Malik of Danwathpora Kokernag was attached by J&K police's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) after they found the structure was used by militants of Hizbul Mujahideen, they said.

“ The under construction residential house used for terrorist activities was attached after obtaining necessary sanctions from the competent authority,” a police spokesman said.

Police said during the course of investigation in a case registered in 2022 in Police Station Kokernag under UA(P) Act, it was found that the under construction residential house belonging to Malik was used by militants of Hizb.

“Accordingly, process for attachment of property belonging to the above accused falling within the ambit proceeds of terrorism was initiated by SIU Anantnag under section 25 of UA(P) Act & the confirmation related to the attachment of property was accorded by the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir,” the spokesman said.

Police said the house was attached as part of continuing crackdown on harbouring militants and providing logistic support to them.

Police have once again advised the general public to not harbour or provide shelter or extend logistics to militants or militant associates in their houses, failing which strict legal action will be taken against anyone doing so.

“SIU shall continue identification and initiation of attachment /confiscation of properties falling under the ambit of proceeds of terrorism to shake the ecosystem of terrorism in UT of J&K,” the spokesman said.