Situation slowly moving towards normalcy in JK: Army Commander

‘186 terrorists killed in 2022, efforts underway to resolve LAC situation at diplomatic, operational levels’

Yogesh

Jammu, Mar 02: Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GoC-in-C), Northern Command on Thursday said that Jammu and Kashmir has been slowly moving towards normalcy while the efficient persistence in operational planning has resulted in real time tracking and neutralizing of 186 terrorists in high-risk operations in the year 2022.

The army commander further added that the highest standards of professionalism and jointness displayed by the troops in all dimensions of Counter Terror Operations have nullified the kinetic threat.

On the situation along the Line of Control, the General Officer said that the border has remained stable and the Ceasefire Understanding continues to sustain.

“A very strict vigil and a robust technology enabled multi-tiered counter infiltration grid are being maintained, to thwart any attempts at infiltration. Ceasefire violations, infiltration bids or any other misadventure attempted by the adversary will be dealt with firmly,” he maintained.

Commenting on Indo-China standoff on line of actual control, Lt Gen Dwivedi said,

“We are ever-ready to respond to any attempt to unilaterally change the status quo. Progressive initiatives for tri-services and inter-agency cooperation to include ITBP and BSF and other CAPFs have borne desired results,” he said. He said that measures to resolve the LAC situation at diplomatic and operational levels are also simultaneously underway. Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of Forces and a strong intent.

As per news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), the army commander was speaking during Phase II of the Northern Command Investiture Ceremony, which was held at Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

Commending the acts of bravery, commitment and sacrifice of the Indian Army by the brave soldiers of Northern Command, the general officer said that areas of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh under Northern Command are very important for India from the geographical and strategic point of view.

“The unique operational situation of Northern Command along our borders warrants undivided attention to operational preparedness in order to guard the LC/LAC/AGPL, while keeping the hinterland safe and thus Northern Command is “Always in Combat”,” he said.

The army commander further said that in the financial year 2022-23, Northern Command has spent almost 300% more than last year while induction of indigenous modern weapons and equipment has increased our combat capability tremendously in terms of fire power, mobility, surveillance, and operational logistics.

He added that in the last three years, new infrastructure for billeting of new raising units has been completed at a cost of about ₹ 1,500 crore, adding, “Several weapons and equipment have been inducted through ‘Hand Holding’ in the ‘Made-in-India’ sector like K9 VAJRA and Dhanush artillery gun systems; surveillance resources such as Rajak; Mini Altitude Mini RPAs, state of the art Electronic Warfare systems; IPMV, QRFV and LCA Patrolling boats.”

On BRO, the general officer said that more than 800 Km of new roads have been constructed in Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh in line with the Gatishakti initiative at the national level. “There will be a huge impetus to our Comb power through the construction of Ladakh Eastern Highway, Shinkula Tunnel & Zojila Tunnel,” he said.