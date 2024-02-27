Sitting MPs D. Jitender Singh, Jugal Kishore left in huff the Party meeting called for choosing LS candidates  

Jammu Tawi, Feb 27:

In a dramatic turn of events during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) meeting convened to finalize the names of candidates for the upcoming parliamentary elections, two sitting Members of Parliament (MPs), Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma staged a protest walk out within few minutes in between from the meeting and left the BJP headquarter at Trikuta Nagar. The meeting was called and presided over by the BJP national General Secretary and Incharge of Jammu & Kashmir, Sh. Tarun Chugh was expected to be a crucial step in shaping the party's electoral strategy.

The Meeting was attended by senior leaders that included BJP state President Ravinder Raina, Kavinder Gupta, Nirmal Singh, Sham Lal Sharma, Davinder Rana, Dr. Manial, Sunil Sharma, Sunil Sethi, RS Pathania, Bali Bhagat, Pawan Khajuria, and many others

The Party incharge Sh. Tarun Chugh is addressing a press conference at this moment of filing the report. Update to follow.