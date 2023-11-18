Sinha remembers freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on birth anniversary

Jammu Tawi, Nov 17: LG Manoj Sinha on Friday paid heartfelt tributes to the revered freedom fighter and social reformer, Punjab Kesari Lala Lajpat Rai Ji, on the occasion of his Punyatithi.

Sinha highlighted Rai's indelible contributions to India's independence struggle and acknowledged his enduring legacy in shaping the nation's socio-political landscape.

Lala Lajpat Rai was a pivotal character in the Indian independence movement who had a profound influence on early Indian literature and journalism in addition to politics.

Rai, who died on November 17, 1928, from a brain injury sustained after being batoned at a protest, was vital in influencing India's literary scene and the developing press in the years leading up to independence because of his passionate dedication to the country's advancement.

He made numerous contributions to the press and literature that helped to shape the intellectual climate of his day.

Through his writings, Rai dedicated himself to furthering the ideas of liberty, justice, and equality, thereby reviving the spirit of resistance against colonial subjugation.