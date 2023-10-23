Sinha pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Cave



The LG launched and dedicated the ‘Live Darshan Facility' and Bi-lingual chatbot on the website of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, to the devotees.

He also released a Yatra Guide Book on Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage ‘The Bhakti of Shakti' by Rupa Publications.

The Live Darshan Facility is available at the official website of the Shrine Board – www.maavaishnodevi.org. This initiative has been taken by the Shrine Board for the larger facilitation of devotees.

In addition, with an aim to provide authentic information to pilgrims, a Bi-lingual Interactive Chatbot ‘Shakti' has been developed for the official website augmenting the 24×7 toll-free helpline for addressing queries and grievances received from pilgrims.

The chatbot will provide all the relevant information on services/facilities provided by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and provide much-needed help to pilgrims to plan their visit in advance. It also features relaying of video/audio content for pilgrim awareness and the latest updates at the Holy Shrine.