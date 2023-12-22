Sinha inaugurates Food Processing & Wellness Conclave

Jammu Tawi, Dec 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Food Processing and Wellness Conclave in Jammu on Thursday.

On the occasion, J&K SICOP and Apollo Hospital exchanged land deed for setting up of Apollo Hospital in the region.

The Lt Governor welcomed the industry leaders, policymakers and stakeholders from hospitality, wellness & food processing sectors to explore investment opportunities and foster collaboration during the two-day conclave, organized by J&K Trade Promotion Ogranization.

He said the Exchange of land deed with Apollo Hospital today will pave the way for one of the biggest players in health sector to formally start the ground work in the Union Territory. It will boost healthcare system and enhance opportunities for employment, self-employment and entrepreneurship, he added.

He said the two-day conclave is a testimony to the commitment of the UT Administration to showcase the strength and potential of Jammu Kashmir in diverse sectors.

“In J&K, red tape has been replaced with red carpet for industries. We are offering opportunities in various fields of food processing, vegetables, bakery production and nutraceuticals. GI certification will help investors to create global brands and create international standards of food safety and quality,” the Lt Governor said.

We offer the best incentives and a supportive environment for the expansion of businesses and industries. J&K is also determined to become number one in Ease of Doing Business. I invite industry leaders to invest in the UT of Jammu Kashmir and contribute to J&K's developmental journey, the Lt Governor said.