Sinha announces 3 new schemes for Agriculture, Rural & Municipal development in J&K

Jammu Tawi, December 21: Three new schemes, Holistic Development of

Agriculture & Allied Sectors, Aspirational Towns Development Programme and

Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme were announced by the

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today. These projects have been approved by

the Administrative Council, chaired by the Lt Governor.

Scheme 1 : Holistic Development of Agriculture & Allied Sectors

In July this year the UT administration constituted an Apex Committee for

holistic development of Agriculture & Allied Sectors for which leading luminaries

were invited like Dr Mangala Rai Former DG ICAR, as its Chairman and Dr

Ashok Dalwai, CEO NRAA apart from other well known figures in the field of

Agriculture, Planning, Statistics & Administration. The committee working in a

mission mode came with a comprehensive plan in the form of 29 projects

covering all the sectors within the ambit of APD in a record time of 5 months. The

unique thing about these projects is not only that they have been prepared by

some of the finest brains in the country but also the fact that their formulation was

undertaken in a consultative mode – ensuring that the opinion of all stakeholders

including our farmers are taken onboard.

The Lt Governor said: "Having gone through the contents of the projects

that have been cleared by the committee and their expected outputs and

outcomes, I am confident that a new revolution in the agriculture and allied

sectors of the UT is on the anvil. J&K is determined to move forward to touch

new heights of success ".

The projects which have now been approved by the administrative council

and having an outlay of Rs. 5013 crores over the next five years shall transform

the agriculture economy of J&K putting it on a new trajectory of growth, doubling

the output of the sectors, boosting exports and making the sectors sustainable &

commercially viable. This will herald a new phase of farmer prosperity and rural

livelihood security in J&K.

These twenty-nine projects will almost double the output of the sectors,

boosting exports and making the sectors sustainable & commercially viable.

These gains shall be equitable, reaching the last person in the pyramid and

ecologically sustainable through efficient use of bio-resources for food, feed &

industry. The agricultural output which stands at Rs 37600 crores shall increase

by over Rs 28142 crores to reach more than Rs 65700 crores per year, with a

resultant increment in sectoral growth rate to 11%. The interventions shall create

employment opportunities for over 2.8 lakh youth and establish around 19,000

enterprises. More than 2.5 lakh persons shall be skilled in various agri-

enterprises ranging from seed production, precision farming of vegetables, bee-

rearing, cocoon production, mushroom farming, integrated & organic agriculture,

high-density fruit farming to processing, dairying, sheep & poultry farming as well

as fodder production. In the next five years the UT shall have a motivated

workforce with agri-entrepreneurial skills in a commercially viable and

ecologically sustainable agri-ecosystem.

The list of sector wise approved projects is as follows:

S. no Project Name

A. AGRICULTURE SECTOR

1. Development of Seed and Seed Multiplication chain in PPP mode

2. Promotion of Niche crops in UT of J&K

3. Promotion of Vegetables/exotic vegetables under open & hi-tech

protected cultivation

4. Strengthening Agri-Marketing System in UT of J&K

5. Promotion of medicinal/aromatic plants on commercial basis

6. Promotion of Apiculture

7. Technological interventions to strengthen Sericulture in J&K

8. Promotion of Nutri cereals (Millets)

9. Farm mechanization and automation

10. Promotion of mushroom cultivation

11. Promotion of Oilseeds

12. Formulation of 300 FPOs

13. Adoption & promotion of integrated farming system (IFS)/Integrated

Livelihood systems (ILS) in UT of J&K

14. Promotion of commercial floriculture in UT of J&K

15. Development of rain fed areas of J&K

16. Alternate Agriculture System for sustainability

17. Sensor based smart Agriculture

18. Minimizing pesticide use in Agriculture

19. J&K soil & land resource information system

20. Innovative approaches in agriculture extension

S. no Project Name

B. HORTICULTURE SECTOR

21. Production of Designer Plants for promotion of HD plants and

rejuvenation of orchards

22.

UT level food processing program for development of clusters for

specific products of J&K

C. LIVESTOCK SECTOR

23. Dairy Development in J&K

24. Reorienting priorities: Self-sufficiency in mutton production in J&K

25. Roadmap for poultry development in J&K

26. Technological Interventions for Fish Seed and Trout Production in

UT of J&K

27. Promotion of wool/pelt processing and marketing

28. Development of fodder resources for UT of J&K

D EDUCATION / SKUAST

29

Support to Human Resource Development for Technological

backstop for Sustainable and Accelerated Transformation of

Agriculture

The major outputs and likely outcomes of the twenty-nine approved

projects include:

1. Achievement of recommended Seed Replacement Rate by

cultivation of 2.596 lakh QTLS of quality seed. The measure will result in

production increase between 15%-45% depending on the crop.

2. The production of Niche crops (like saffron, kalazeera, rajmash,

basmati etc) shall be boosted by bringing additional 11000 Ha under their

cultivation through diversification. Quality plantation material of these crops by

establishment of new nurseries and seed villages will be made available along

with GI Tagging and compact value chains.

3. Self-reliance in vegetables and boosting production of exotic varieties

for export. The vegetable production will increase from 19.90 lakh to 25.87 lakh

MT. New 1100 hi-tech green houses and 3548 poly-houses will be established

with an upscaling of cropping intensity to 250%.

4. Creation of an intensive network of post-harvest and marketing value

chains from Rural Business & service hubs, reefer vans to mandis, from grading

lines to branding centers with integrated 67,000 MT of CA Storage Space. A

dedicated backend market intelligence cell shall be made functional to extend

marketing decision support to farmers in real-time.

5. A new dawn in Medicinal & Aromatic plant sector by cultivation of

MAPs on more than 250 ha of land with a potential sectoral output of 750 crores

(15 years).

6. Tripling of Honey Production from 2200 MT to 6610 MT beside

generation of Rs. 475 crores per year from value added by-products. Spinoff

effect on crops that rely on cross pollination by increase in bee numbers.

7. Doubling of silkworm seed and cocoon production and regaining of

J&K’s glory as a producer of high-quality bivoltine silk. Planting of 10 lakh

mulberry trees and creation of a state-of-the-art automatic reeling facility.

8. Focus on climate resilient millet crop and nutri-cereals cultivation on

14,000 ha area in Kandi/Rainfed belts. Doubling of per hectare productivity of

millets and establishment of 60 millet processing units.

9. Increase in farm power from present 1.74 Kw/ha to 2.5 Kw/ha.

Establishment of 283 Custom Hiring Centre & 142 AI & precision farming

centers.

10. Diversification in farm income through boost in cultivation of

mushrooms. Quadrupling mushroom production from 2100 MT to 7800 MT.

Value addition through establishment of 4 Mushroom Canning & pickling Unit.

11. Doubling in production of Oil seeds & increasing area under

cultivation from 1.4 lakh Ha to 2.1 lakh Ha.One hundred new Oil seed extraction

units will be established for value addition. Increase in per hectare productivity

from 800 to 1200 kg.

12. Creation of 300 FPOs encompassing 3000 farmer interest groups

(FIGs) by mobilization of 60 thousand farmers in each block of J&K. Net returns

to farmers as a result of collectivization will increase by 10-12%.

13. Integrated farming systems, integrated organic farming systems &

integrated livelihood system will be established by involving 85,000 farmer

families in drought prone & rain-fed areas. Enhanced farmer income (1:2.01 CB

Ratio), and increased income per hectare by 100%.

14. Harvesting J&K’s agro-climatic diversity in cultivation of temperate

and other cut flowers through strengthening of existing 150 units and creation of

new 54 nurseries & 330 production units.

15. 50% increase in Fruit Economy from Rs 10,000 cr/year to Rs

15,000 cr/year. 7500 ha additional area will be brought under high density fruit

cultivation, 11 million new plant material will be produced along with 200%

increase in productivity in existing orchards.

16. Seven product clusters in 17 districts handling 20 Lakh MT produce

shall be mobilized. Five Mega Clusters will be established with grant of Rs 50

crore each. (Milk, Walnut, Meat & poultry, Vegetables and Basmati), along with

One Midi-Cluster (Cherry) with grant of Rs 25 cr & One Mini Cluster (Trout) with

grant of Rs 12.5 cr. Net revenue generation of over Rs 1450 cr/yr.

17. Milk output will increase by 75% and milk entering the processing

chain will be tripled. Breeding cover improved from 30% to 70% & conception

rate by 10%. Creation of facilities for production of sexed semen within J&K with

an aim to replace 50% normal semen with sexed semen. Establishment of 500

village level milk collection units & 50 bulk milk chillers. Village level value

addition of 110 lakh liters of milk into traditional products. Per animal milk

productivity increased from 2400L PA to 4300L PA.

18. Self-reliance in mutton will be achieved with sustainable wool & pelt

value chains. Importation of 2700 heads of superior muttonous breeds of sheep

shall be undertaken to effect genetic improvement in the sector. Implementation

of ETT & AI programs to intensify genetic improvement and horizontal growth.

Overall 300% increase in returns from wool & pelt to further secure livelihood of

the traditional sheep & goat farmers.

19. Self-sufficiency in poultry meat and egg production will be

achieved. 300 feed production units, 125 integrated hatcheries & 200 big layer

farms will be incentivized in private sector. 60 crore eggs and 6500 MT for free-

range meat will become available annually from the backyard sector. Prevent a

capital flight of Rs 1273 cr/yr.

20. The production of Trout & Carp will be doubled by introducing fresh

germplasm imported from Europe along with modernization & establishment of

new hatcheries. Implementation of modern technologies in water management

and rearing by establishment of raceways, RAS&bio-floc. Establishment of

thirteen fish feed mills four cold storage cum ice production units and four quality-

cum-disease control labs.

21. The huge Fodder Deficit of J&K will be reduced by 80% through

establishment of farmer demo plots (on 4100 ha/year), hay-silage units (300),

fodder depots (25) and of hydroponic units (500 units with 15,000 MT green

fodder output). In addition, generation of 20 lakh MT of fodder shall be

undertaken from orchards, forest closures & alpine/sub-alpine grasslands.

22. To boost extension and lab to land services 2000 Kissan Khidmat

Centres (KKCs) for participatory planning and decentralized decision making will

be established to promote remunerative agriculture at panchayat levels. The

KKCs will ensure strong linkage with KVKs, line Departments, and universities for

technical support leading to holistic area specific agricultural plan and models,

service delivery at farmer doorsteps and impact analysis of schemes.

23. Apart from addressing the major challenges facing the agriculture

and allied sectors the projects also undertake prospective planning in the form of

establishing standards & facilities for organic plantations, developing region

specific farm machinery, demonstration of sensor based smart farming models,

developing a GIS and soil testing based online repository for efficient soil and

land use, minimizing pesticide use through development of bio-pesticides and

advanced spraying technologies as well as support for next generation of agri-

technocrats through a program of technological backstopping.

Scheme 2: Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme

J&K UT is rolling out “Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme

(APDP)” in UT of J&K and to select the most backward 285 Panchayats (One

Panchayat per Block) for their holistic development.

An array of key parameters for the preparation of Panchayat Development

Index to rate the various Panchayats of the UT of Jammu and Kashmir on socio-

economic indicators concerning the lives of the people residing in the rural areas

has already been identified. This exercise will be taken upon the analogy of

Aspirational Block Development Programme being implemented by the UT of

Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 100 measurable indicators have been identified across 9 Sectors

namely Agriculture & allied Activities (06 indicators), Health & Nutrition (11),

Education (13), Rural Development & Sanitation (07), Beneficiary-Oriented

Schemes (04), Skill Development (04), Basic Infrastructure (17), Environment

(05) & Good Governance (33), which shall give insight of existing status and

incremental progress over a period of time.

On the basis of importance of these sectors, weights shall be assigned to

each sector and sub-indicators as per relevance in the life of rural population.

These Aspirational Panchayats shall be developed through convergence of

various ongoing District / UT Schemes and Centrally Sponsored Schemes /

Programmes. Additional financial assistance of Rs. 10 Lakh shall be provided to

the selected Panchayats under the scheme for its further development after

achieving saturation in the following parameters like Soil Health Cards, Land

Pass Books, Kisan Credit Cards, Shram Cards issued to eligible Laborers, 100

percent Institutional Births,100 percent vaccination of children in the age group of

9-11 months, Zero Percent Out of School Children, 100 percent Solid Waste

Collection & Treatment, Aadhaar Seeding with MGNREGA Cards, Issuance of

Golden Cards under PMJAY SEHAT.

Some 285 most backward Panchayats shall be selected from 4291

Panchayats of UT of J&K (One Panchayat per Block), on the basis of least

aggregate score obtained on the selected 100 parameters/indicators in the

Panchayat Development Index in the concerned Block. The data shall be

analyzed in PD&MD and most backward Panchayat in the Block shall be

identified, the details of which shall be shared with all respective District

Development Commissioners for their authentication.

Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme (APDP) Dashboard shall

be developed by the IT Department for uploading the data of all Panchayats on

the selected indicators/parameters. Subsequently, APDP Dashboard shall be

used to monitor the progress of these Aspirational Panchayats on Key

Performance Indicators.

Aspirational Panchayat Development Programme shall be implemented

under the overall supervision of the District Development Commissioner (DDC).

For smooth implementation of the programme, a Nodal Officer shall be

designated by the DDC at district level from the Rural Development Department.

Panchayat Development Index will be introduced to develop and replicate

best practices that drive improvement across the socio-economic themes of

Panchayats. The identified Panchayats will be given special focus to saturate the

inclusive development schemes and serve as model Panchayats.

Moreover, access of people of these Panchayats to various schemes

available for development of the poor, shall be improved/saturated, which shall

bring overall improvement in educational level, health & well being and their living

conditions. This will be a move forward towards inclusive development of these

areas ensuring benefits to the last man standing in the row.

Scheme 3: Aspirational Towns Development Programme

J&K is rolling out “Aspirational Towns Development Programme” (ATDP), the

Urban Reform Incentive Fund (URIF) to incentivize undertaking of reforms in

Municipalities, and the Assessment Framework for rating various Municipalities.

The Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Development Index (J&K MDI) – 2022 is a tool

to assess the development of Urban Local Bodies across the Union Territory of

J&K against the normative development benchmarks. While J&K MDI will act as

a guide to evidence-based policy making, catalyse action to achieve broader

developmental outcomes, including the Sustainable Development Goals, assess

and compare the outcomes achieved by municipal bodies, give citizens an

insight into the functioning of local bodies and build a dialogue between the

stakeholders, the URIF will provide necessary financial incentive to Municipalities

to undertake reforms, in their journey of becoming Aspirational Towns.

Since the 74th Amendment Act gave constitutional recognition to Urban Local

Bodies (ULBs) as the third tier of governance in 1993, municipalities have

become pivotal to urban governance. It is therefore apparent that the

development and governance of the cities is determined by the functioning of

Municipalities. They are the key agents that provide the enablers into making a

city ‘Smart, and Sustainable’.

The assessment framework examines the sectoral performance of

Municipalities across a set of 7 verticals/pillars, namely Quality of Life and

Services; Economic Ability; Technology; Urban Planning, Governance,

Sustainability & Climate Resilience and Citizen Perception, which include 37

sectors/categories and 138 indicators. The Municipal Development Index will act

as a guide to evidence-based policy making, catalyze action to achieve broader

developmental outcomes including the Sustainable Development Goals, assess

and compare the outcomes achieved by municipal bodies, give citizens an

insight into the functioning of local bodies and hold them accountable.

Based on the performance of these Municipalities, as per the benchmarks

prescribed under J&K MDI-2022, while best performing Municipalities will be

encouraged and incentivized though additional grant-in-aid in the form of URIF

(Urban Reform Incentive Fund), special funds will also be provided for building

capacities and covering gaps in these Municipalities.