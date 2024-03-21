Search
Jammu KashmirSikhs form Gurdwara Co-Ordination Committee
Jammu KashmirKashmir

Sikhs form Gurdwara Co-Ordination Committee

By: Northlines

Date:

SRINAGAR, Mar 20:  Sikhs in on Wednesday announced the formation of the All Kashmir District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Coordination Committee.

The objective behind the committee's formation is to get “pahari” status for Sikh-inhabited areas of Kashmir, special job packages for Sikh youngsters and political reservation for the community, said Jaspal Singh, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee's chief in Srinagar, said in a statement.

The other objectives include implementation of Punjabi language in schools and heritage status for gurdwaras in Amira Kadal and Maharajganj.

