Sikander of Maharashtra lifts Sunail Kesari Dangal

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 14: Wrestler Sikander Sheikh of Maharashtra lifted the 75th Sunail (Akhnoor) Kesari Dangal title after he defeated Chote Ganni of

Hoshiarpur in Punjab in the main bout at Village Sunail in Panchyat Targwal of district Jammu.

Title winner, Sikander presented with a cash prize of Rs 1.50 lakh while runners-up, Chote Ganni received Rs 75,000. The second main bout

worth Rs one lakh won by Monu of Delhi (Rs 60,000) beating Tedo of Georgia (Rs 40,000).

In third main bout, Major of Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab emerged winner to receive Rs 60,000 as cash prize. Major beat Neeraj (Rs. 40,000) of

Rohtak in Haryana. Dangal was organised by Sunail Dangal Committee in support with J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association under the overall

supervision of Sarpanch, Parshant Sharma, Numberdar Tilak Raj and Darshan Lal.

Deputy Director SKPA, Mohan Lal Bhagat was the chief guest while Shiv Kumar Sharma, president J&K Indian Style Wrestling Association

presided. Colonel Gaurang Jain of 9 JAK LI, DySP KD Bhagat, Baba Chanchal Singh, Rajan Singh, Sanjay Saraf, MC Akhnoor president, Ram

Paul Sharma, wrestling

promoter, Prithvi Raj Sharma and Sarpanch Babishan Sarpanch were among other special guests.

In total, 55 bouts were played in this day-long dangal. Members who helped for the conduct of Wrestling event included Vijay Singh Chib, Naveen

Bakshi, Vicky Sharma, Ramesh Bakshi, Kasturi Lal, Bishan Dutt, Manmohan Singh Chib, Rakesh Sharma, Raj Singh Chib, Gola, Prabhu Bakshi,

Sujjan Singh (Naib Sarpanch), Anil Verma, Ashok Kumar, Joginder Lal and Madhu.