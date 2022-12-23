SIDBI unveils its first platinum-rated green building in Mysore

NL Corresspondent

New Delhi: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has inaugurated its first green-rated building in Mysore, as part of its ambitious goal of

achieving facility-level carbon neutrality commitment by 2024. Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD, SIDBI along with other officials inaugurated the platinum-rated

Mysore Branch office awarded by Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). Ramann stated that SIDBI is taking pioneer steps in India to turn the Indian banking

sector green and has also decided to reduce its carbon footprint in a phased manner and eventually become carbon neutral by December 2024 to lead by

example. The certification is awarded under four broad categories such as (i) Certified – Best Practices, (ii) Silver – Outstanding performance, (iii) Gold –

National excellence, and (iv) Platinum – Global Leadership. Out of the 4 levels of certification, the Platinum level is the top-grade rating.Speaking on the

occasion, K S Venkatagiri, ED, IGBC congratulated SIDBI for taking a lead in promoting the ESG goals. He also stated that they would want to have greater

association going forward to ensure that together we contribute to the environment and reduce carbon footprints.The occasion was also graced by Rajendra K

V, DC, Mysuru who also appreciated the steps taken by SIDBI. He hoped that as anchor promoters of MSME ecosystem SIDBI lead shall make others to

follow and mainstream this greening strategy.