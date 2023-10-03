SIDBI takes proactive approach on Swachhata Pakhwada 2023 by organizing cleanliness campaigns

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: In a significant step towards fostering a cleaner and healthier environment across India, the Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has launched a special fortnight-long cleanliness campaign known as “Swachhata Pakhwada.” The campaign commenced on September 25th, 2023, and is set to continue until October 2nd, 2023. The objective of “Swachhata Pakhwada” is to instill a sense of responsibility for cleanliness among individuals and organizations across the country. It aligns with the broader mission of promoting environmental consciousness and hygiene, ultimately contributing to a healthier society.The campaign was officially inaugurated by Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairman & Managing Director of SIDBI, who administered the Swachhata pledge to SIDBI officers at the Head Office, Regional Offices, and Branch Offices. Speaking on the occasion, Sivasubramanian Ramann, CMD, SIDBI expressed, “In our pursuit of economic growth and development, let us never forget the fundamental importance of cleanliness and hygiene. ‘Swachhata Pakhwada' is not just a campaign; it's a pledge to create a cleaner, healthier, and more conscious India. Together, we can make a significant difference in our environment and society.”One notable event during the campaign was the “Thank you SafaiMitra” initiative, conducted by Sanjay Jain, Chief General Manager of the Mumbai Office.