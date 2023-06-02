SIDBI awarded with ADFIAP Awards 2023

Jammu Tawi: Small Industries Development Bank of (SIDBI), the country's Principal financial institution for MSMEs, received two awards at the 46th ADFIAP Annual Meetings in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The annual ADFIAP Awards celebrate member institutions that have made remarkable contributions to development in various areas. These prestigious awards acknowledge projects that have positively impacted the , small and medium enterprises, infrastructure, , trade, local , corporate governance, and corporate social responsibility.

Under the Outstanding Development Projects Awards of the Association, SIDBI was awarded in two categories. (1)The Infrastructure Development Award for SIDBI's Cluster Development Program. SIDBI launched the Cluster Development Fund (SCDF) to provide low-cost funds to State governments to create and upgrade hard MSME infrastructure.  The purpose of said fund is holistic in nature covering nearly all segments of MSME cluster development and (2) The Trade Development Award for Women Entrepreneurship-Livelihood Enhancement and Development (WE-LEAD).

