SIA seeks public help to investigate Neelkanth Ganjoo murder case

Srinagar, Aug 7: Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday sought public help to investigate the murder case of High Court Judge Neelkanth Ganjoo, three decades ago

Ganjoo, a Kashmir Pandit was killed on November 4, 1989.

An official spokesman said the aim is to unearth the larger criminal conspiracy behind the murder of Retired Judge, Ganjoo three decades ago.

SIA through a communique, has appealed to all persons familiar with facts or circumstances of this murder case to come forward and share any account of events which has direct or indirect bearing on the investigation of the instant case.

The communique further adds that the identity of all such persons shall be kept completely hidden and protected besides all useful and relevant information shall be suitably rewarded.

“The public has been asked to contact on 8899004976 or on email sspsia-kmr@jkpolice.gov.infor having any information related to this murder case,” the spokesman said.