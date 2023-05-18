SIA Groups posts highest net profit in its 76-yr history

Jammu Tawi: The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group today said that in 76 years of its existence the group has posted the highest net profit. This was stated in a press release announcing financial performance for the financial year 2022-23.

The release stated, “At the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, the Group acted swiftly and decisively to shore up liquidity and build its financial resilience. This strong liquidity position, and the confidence it engendered, enabled the Group to take a long term view and make several strategic decisions ahead of the recovery in global air travel.

SIA and Scoot retained most of their talented staff, who were ready to step up when called upon. A large proportion of the Group's aircraft fleet were kept operational, albeit at low utilisation levels in the early phase of the recovery, ensuring that they were properly maintained and fully functional. The Group built up a strong base network in a deliberate and calibrated manner, ensuring that SIA and Scoot were in position to ramp up ahead of any return in passenger traffic.

As a result, when the demand for air travel surged in FY2022/23 after Singapore fully reopened its borders in April 2022, and as restrictions on international air travel eased globally, SIA and Scoot could ramp up operations at short notice. Working collaboratively with key members of Singapore's aviation ecosystem, both carriers were among the first to launch flights as borders reopened, and captured the pent-up demand as air travel returned.

Group revenue increased by $10,160 million (+133.4%) year-on-year to a record $17,775 million. Passenger flown revenue rose $10,560 million (+376.3%) to $13,366 million as traffic grew 449.9%, outpacing the capacity expansion of 94.0%. Operating profit for SIA was a record $2,601 million, an increase of $2,713 million from the previous financial year. Scoot achieved a record operating profit of $148 million, up $602 million from FY2021/22.

The Group posted a record net profit of $2,157 million for the year, versus a $962 million net loss in the previous year (+$3,119 million). This was mainly driven by better operating performance (+$3,302 million) and lower net finance charges (+$338 million), and partially offset by a tax expense versus a tax credit last year (-$615 million).

The SIA Group's record financial performance for FY2022/23 is a testament to its proactive strategic initiatives, pre-emptive preparation that was made when borders remained closed, and the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices of its employees.”