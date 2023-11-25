SIA arrests wife of Sarjan Barkati in terror funding case

Srinagar, Nov 24: Jammu and Kashmir Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Friday arrested a lady in an alleged terror funding case.

The SIA identified her as Shabroza Bano wife of Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati of Zainpora Shopian.

The Agency said she, along with her husband has been found involved in terror financing by raising money through crowd-funding. Sarjan Barkati, one of the prominent faces' of 2016 protests in Kashmir, who earned sobriquets like ‘Azaadi Chacha' and ‘Pied Piper', was arrested in August this year by SIA in the case.

Officials said a case registered in police station, SIA pertains to the involvement of Barkati family in orchestrating an extensive fund-raising campaign through crowd funding, resulting in the generation of funds amounting to crores.

“These funds were subsequently misused, involving money laundering and acquisition of undisclosed assets for propagation of radicalism within the Kashmir valley. While Sarjan Barkati was arrested in August this year, his wife Shabroza Bano has been evading arrest after her role surfaced in the case.

During the investigation of SIA Shabroza Bano came out as one of the conspirators and was found hand in glove with her husband and Pak based terror handlers in the terror funding case. The investigation reveals that Shabroza Bano has remained in constant contact with Pakistani handlers through encrypted messaging platforms. Consequently, she was arrested today,” a statement by the SIA said.

It added Barkati and his family had managed to raise approximately Rs 1.74 crores through crowdfunding campaigns.

“These funds were raised for personal gains and a significant portion of the collected funds was allegedly misused for undisclosed purposes, including financing of secessionist and terrorist activities. A substantial portion of the acquired funds had been deposited in various Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) under the names of Barkati's family members, raising questions about the legitimacy of the sources and utilization of the funds,' the SIA said.

SIA said Sarjan Barkati was a prominent figure in organizing large-scale protests, rallies, and clashes with security forces in 2016.

During that period, he was instrumental in abetting youth to storm security forces establishments for which more than 30 FIRs were registered against him in various police stations of the valley, it added.