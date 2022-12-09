SI selection process to continue. DB JK High Court allows SI selection process to continue

JAMMU: In a big development, a division bench of Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Friday stayed the judgement quashing the recruitment process for Jal Shakti Department Junior Engineer-civil and Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub Inspector.



Staying the judgement of Writ Court passed on Thursday by Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, the bench comprising of Justice Sindhu Sharma & Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul allowed the Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) to continue with the selection process.