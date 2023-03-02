Shyam Steel ropes in Vijay Devarakonda as its Brand Ambassador

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Shyam Steel, one of the leading producers and manufacturers of primary TMT bars, has announced today that it has roped in leading Indian actor Vijay Devarakonda as its brand ambassador. The group also announced its major plans to expand and revamp its retail operations across the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana market followed by other states in South India. Vijay Devarakonda is the newest member to be added to the pantheon of famous endorsers for Shyam Steel.

The Andhra and Telangana markets have huge growth potential for the steel sector, and Shyam Steel will aim to be one of the leaders in the primary TMT bar segment across the region. Commenting on the association with Vijay Devarakonda, Mr. Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel Industries Limited said, “We are delighted to associate with Vijay Devarakonda. Vijay’s persona resonates with our brand vision and this association with him will not only help us in building a presence in the southern market but also increase our brand penetration and awareness across the country due to his pan-India fan following. We are confident that his onboarding as an ambassador will help us to collaborate and engage better with our target consumers in the national markets.” On associating with Shyam Steel, Vijay Devarakonda said “I am happy to join hands with Shyam Steel whose brand vision resonates with me. I am super excited to start our journey and be part of exciting new campaigns for the brand. I look forward to a long and fulfilling partnership through this association”.