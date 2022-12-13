Shyam Steel launches ‘Z Huzoor’

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Shyam Steel, one of the leading producers and manufacturers of primary TMT bars, today announced the

launch of Z Huzoor, a new age B2B marketplace for all construction materials. The B2B marketplace provides a complete

ecosystem in providing construction material and services under one roof and aims to bridge the gap between suppliers &

buyers of construction materials in infrastructure sector. Z Huzoor understands the need of the customer and carries out all the

tasks to deliver a frictionless procurement experience.

Z Huzoor takes orders from all business customers which includes infrastructure contractors, builders etc for all

construction materials of any brand and fulfils it by sourcing from suitable manufacturers/suppliers. The marketplace provides

value for money proposition and there is no hassle in vendor management. Z Huzoor provides best in quality and best price of

material sourced from wide range of approved manufacturers. It also ensures doorstep delivery of procured materials, fulfilled

through established network of transporters. Z Huzoor also provides conducive credit facility & financing terms, easing the

working capital stress of consumers. Customers will also have clear visibility over material movement.

Speaking on this initiative, Manish Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel Industries Ltd said, “Z Huzoor will be a gamechanger in

construction material segments. Buying construction materials will be hassle free and we will be able to engage with the customers

in a timely manner. We have always been in forefront with business-driven technology innovation and Z Huzoor will aim to address

all the concerns of buyers and suppliers and uplift the business of dealers by providing them a huge market.”

“We have got a very positive response from the customers, and we have already associated with leading infrastructure

constructors. Our sales have already crossed INR 65 crore and we are very confident to increase our business further. We will be

also tying up with more infrastructure players to increase our database and also introduce new methods to make procurement hassle

free”, added Beriwala.