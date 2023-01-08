Shutdown Alert!

NORTHLINES NEWSDESK

JAMMU TAWI, JAN 07: Chief Engineer (Distribution) JPDCL Jammu has informed that the power supply to Gandhi Nagar, JDA, Dennis Gate, Prade,

Dhounthly, B.C Road, K.C Residency, Secretariat, Malorijagir, Manda, Nanak Nagar, Sainik Colony, Railhead Complex, Jammu University, DC Office,

Boria PHE, Sunjwan, Narwal, Bathindi, Channi Himmat, Transport Nagar, Lakad Mandi, Patoli, Janipur Colony, Pamposh colony, Ratnu Chak, Ambedkar

Nagar, High Court, Statistical Office, Smailpur, Raiyan, Roop Nagar, Shahbad Colony, Tawi Vihar, Kartholi, Bahufort, Bamyal, MES Nagrota, PHE

Sheetli , Bajalta, Jhajjar Kotli, Dansal, Jindrah, Kattal Battal, Manwal, Surinsar, Kishanpur, Mansar and adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 8

from 9 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Yatri Niwas, Bhawani Nagar, Gole Gujral, Talab Tillo, Trilokpur, Panjpeer, NITCO Lane, Vikas Nagar, Sari Rakhwal,

Pounichak,

Ploura, M/C Domana, Machallian and adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 9 from 9 am to 2 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Keya, Keitha, Kulwanta, Majouri, Gandtop, Basantgarh and adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 9 from 9

am to 4 pm.

Superintending Engineer O&M Circle Jammu, JPDCL has informed that power supply to Shopping Centre Bakshi Nagar, Gurudwara and their

adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 8 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Industrial Area of SIDCO, Bari Brahmana shall remain affected on January 8 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The power supply to Salehar, Jagtu Chak, Mule Chak, Jagwal, Trewa, Changia and adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 8, 9 and 10 from

1 pm to 5 pm.

The power supply to Kot Bhalwal, Gharota and adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 10 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Khanachak and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 14 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The power supply to Akhnoor, Tanda and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 11 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Udhaywala, Rajender Nagar and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 10 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Roop Nagar and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 9 and 12 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The power supply to Muthi and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 11 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The power supply to Near Goel Pully and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 9 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Kalyani, Pindi and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 11 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The power supply to Shere-e- Chak and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 13 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The power supply to Revenue Centre-2 and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 9 and 11 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to RS Pura T-2 and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 10 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The power supply to Miran Sahib and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 12 and 14 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The power supply to Badiyal Quaizan, Birpur, Simbal Camp, Simbal, Ratnuchak and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 14 from 1 pm

to 5 pm.

The power supply to Indra Nagar, Kullian and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 10 and 12 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Smailpur, Raya, Mandal, Kirpind, Tanda and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 11 and 14 from 1 pm to

5 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Badiyal and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 9 from 1 pm to 5 pm.

The power supply to Digiana, Sainik Colony and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 9 and 11 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The power supply to Transport Nagar, Upper Bhathidi and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 11 and 14 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The power supply to Channi and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 10 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Babliana and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 11 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The power supply to Satwari and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 12 from 11 am to 3 pm.

The power supply to Bhathidi, JDA, Shastri Nagar and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 14 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Similarly, the power supply to Company Bagh and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 10 and 12 from 11 am to 3 pm.

Likewise, the power supply to Channi and its adjoining areas shall remain affected on January 15 from 11 am to 3 pm.