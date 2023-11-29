Shubham slams ton; Rasikh, Abid duo take 7 wkts as J&K thrash Delhi

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Nov 29: Skipper Shubham Khajuria slammed a cracking century, while the duo of speedster Rasikh Salam and left-arm spinner Abid Mushtaq took 7 wickets between them as Jammu and Kashmir thrashed formidable Delhi by a big margin of 75 runs in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy at ADSA Railways Cricket Ground, Ahmedabad today.

Earlier, batting first, J&K rode on a magnificent century by opening batter Shubham Khajuria and quickfire 44 runs by Auqib Nabi and scored a good total of 299 runs in the stipulated 50 overs, losing 7 wickets in the process. Showing stellar grit and tenacity, Shubham scored 109 runs off 112 balls, studded with 6 fours and 6 sixes, while another opener Abhinav Puri contributed 46 runs off 72 balls including 8 boundaries. Auqib Nabi smashed power-packed 44 off just 24 balls with 5 massive sixes, while Vivrant Sharma and Fazil Rashid contributed 24 and 23 runs to the total respectively.

For Delhi, Mayank Yadav took 3 wickets, while Suyash Sharma bagged 2 wickets. Harshit Rana and Ayush Badoni claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Delhi bundled out for 224 runs in 45.3 overs, thus lost the match by 75 runs. Lalit Yadav top scored with 67 runs off 62 balls with 9 fours and one six, while skipper Yash Dhull contributed 49 runs off 56 balls with 10 boundaries. Himmat Singh and Ayush Badoni contributed 35 and 31 runs to the total respectively.

For J&K, Rasikh Salam was the wrecker-in-chief, who took 4 wickets by conceding 23 runs in 7.3 overs, while Abid Mushtaq took 3 wickets by giving away 28 runs in 10 overs. Vivrant Sharma also took 2 wickets and Vanshaj Sharma claimed one.

J&K earned 4 points with this win while Delhi got zero.