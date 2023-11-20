Shrine Board Slashes Atka Aarti Fee For Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Availing Facility Online

JAMMU, Nov 20: In a major relief, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board has slashed the Atka Aarti fee for the pilgrims availing of the facility through online mode.

Now, four people, including two adults and two children (up to 10 years old), can attend the Atka Arti for Rs 5100, as earlier the fee was Rs 2000 per person.

“The fee for attending Atka Aarti has been reduced to Rs 5100 for four people, including two adults and two children (up to 10 years),” the Shrine Board official said here on Monday.

He said that earlier the fee was Rs 2000 per person, and the benefit of the slashed fee will be available to groups only through online booking.

“For on-the-spot booking, the pilgrims have to pay the same fee (Rs 2000 per person) and separate fees for accommodation at Bhawan,” he said, adding that accommodation facilities are included in online booking.

“After the expansion of infrastructure, 400 to 500 devotees can now attend the aarti at the same time,” he said.

Notably, Atka Aarti is performed near the old natural cave in the morning and evening, which is attended by the devotees who had applied for it.

“The slashed fee structure will remain effective until the month of February, following which it will be reviewed for its further continuation,” said an official.

“We are sure that more devotees will avail themselves of this facility, especially between November and February, when there is no huge rush of pilgrims,” he added.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Chief Executive Officer, Anshul Garg, however, confirmed the decision taken on slashing the fee for Atka Arti.

