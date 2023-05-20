Shri Vinay Kumar joins NMDC as Director (Technical)

NL Corresspondent

Hyderabad, 20 May: Shri Vinay Kumar assumed office of Director (Technical) at NMDC on May 19, 2023. He has been appointed as a Functional Director on the board of NMDC, a Navratna company under the Ministry of Steel.

With three decades of experience in Mining, Training, Safety & Environment and Project Management, Shri Vinay Kumar has been serving NMDC since 1992. Prior to his new assignment as Director (Technical), he was Chief General Manager (CGM) and immensely contributed as the Project Head of BIOM Kirandul Complex, Chhattisgarh.

Under his leadership, NMDC's Kirandul Complex has witnessed remarkable growth in production and dispatch, surpassing all records in company history. Shri Vinay Kumar was spearheading expansion and execution of ambitious Projects such as Rapid Wagon Loading System (RWLS), Screening Plant- III and Doubling of KK Line. He also played a key role in the construction and commissioning of NMDC's fully mechanized 7 MTPA Kumaraswamy Mines in Karnataka. A B.Tech (Mining) from IIT BHU, he started his career as NMDC's Executive Trainee and rose to the position of CGM. In these years, he has gained a reputation for solving critical issues in Mine Development and Project Execution.

In the stewardship of Shri Vinay Kumar, Kirandul Complex received 5 star rating by IBM and various awards from prestigious organizations in the field of Safety, Environment, CSR and Occupational Health. His stint as Director (Technical) will help NMDC timely execute all expansion and diversification projects, building new inroads in automation & digitalization towards NMDC 2.0.